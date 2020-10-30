WWE Survivor Series 2020 is less than a month away and fans are excited to witness this year's battle for brand supremacy. Last year, NXT debuted at Survivor Series as the black and gold brand dominated the competition and walked out victorious.

The build to Survivor Series 2020 has begun but unfortunately, it seems like NXT won't be part of the pay-per-view this year. After a great performance in 2019, the WWE Universe has been confused as to why the company decided to exclude the brand from the upcoming event

Recently, former NXT Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley, took part in a Q&A session on her Twitter account. One fan asked her why NXT has been left isn't involved in Survivor Series this year, to which Ripley responded and took a funny jab at RAW and SmackDown's poor performance.

Raw & SmackDown are sore losers 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/iiw4sjNdkp — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) October 28, 2020

Rhea Ripley played a huge role at WWE Survivor Series 2019, ensuring the victory for team NXT in the Five-on-Five-on-Five Women's Elimination match.

WWE Survivor Series 2020 match card

While NXT might not be a part of Survivor Series this year, WWE has already announced some blockbuster champion vs. champion matches for the pay-per-view event. The newly-crowned WWE Champion, Randy Orton, is set to take on the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, in what could be the main event.

Additionally, the RAW Women's Champion, Asuka, will face her SmackDown counterpart, Sasha Banks. The Tag Team Champions from both the brands will also clash as Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston will take on The Street Profits. Also, Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn, will go up against the United States Champion, Bobby Lashley.

Of course, there will be two traditional Survivor Series elimination matches for the men and women. The process of choosing team members has already started on RAW and we will find out all the members of Team RAW and Team SmackDown in the next few weeks.