Rhea Ripley responds to former champion's return after 26 weeks

Rhea Ripley was seemingly unhappy to see a former champion return at the Royal Rumble. The champion in discussion is the superstar she had attacked almost six months ago on an episode of WWE RAW, Liv Morgan.

Rhea Ripley has been on a path of destruction for the last few months. She has beaten top WWE Superstars such as Natalya, Zelina Vega, Raquel Rodriguez and many more since winning the Women's World Championship.

During her feud with Rodriguez, Ripley cost her and Liv Morgan the Women's Tag Team Championship. After injuring Rodriguez, she was slated to face Morgan in a singles match on the July 24th episode of WWE RAW. Before the match began that night, she attacked the former SmackDown Women's Champion, putting her out of action since.

At the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event last night, Liv Morgan returned as the 30th entrant. The match marked the end of her 26-week-long hiatus. Ripley took to her social media handle to comment on Morgan's return.

Who will face Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber 2024?

Rhea Ripley was missing in action at the Royal Rumble PLE possibly due to the length of the matches that WWE could have in the four-hour show. Even though she didn't defend her championship on the PLE, she is constantly seen making statements on the women's locker room.

According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Radio, Mami will be putting her Women's World Championship on the line against one of her biggest challengers yet, Nia Jax. Although Ripley has defended her championship against Jax earlier, it was in a Fatal Five-Way Match that also included Raquel Gonzalez, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. The match saw Ripley walk out as champion after pinning Shayna Baszler.

Do you think Liv Morgan should be the one to face Ripley at the Elimination Chamber PLE? Sound off in the comments section below!

