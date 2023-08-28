Rhea Ripley responds to popular star's message after the two share flirtatious moment at WWE show

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley was seen sharing a flirtatious moment with popular star McKenzie Mitchell. The Eradicator recently responded to her on Twitter.

Ripley is always active on her social media and often responds to almost everything related to her and the Judgment Day. Recently during a live event in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, she was seen having a flirtatious moment with the ring announcer, just before Damian Priest's match against Cody Rhodes. You can check out the video here.

The Eradicator took to her social media platforms and replied to Mitchell. The latter first took to Twitter and replied to a fan who posted a throwback photo of the duo from WWE NXT. She wrote that she will always be Mami's biggest fan.

"I wish you guys could see her shoes in photo #1. Mami’s biggest fan then and now @RheaRipley_WWE," Mitchell wrote on Twitter.

The ring announcer then took to her Instagram Stories to post the same photo that the fan previously posted on Twitter, where she indicated that nothing had changed between them since their NXT days.

"[Rhea Ripley] How the times change but things stay the same," Mitchell wrote on her Instagram Story.

Ripley was quick to notice both of her comments on the social media platforms, and replied to her with the same kiss emoji on both platforms.

You can check out a screenshot of both of her replies below:

Screenshot of Ripley's replies on Twitter and Instagram.

Bill Apter believes WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez will give a tough fight to Rhea Ripley

In a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter predicted that Rhea Ripley would win against Raquel Rodriguez at Payback but it will not be easy for The Eradicator.

"I don't either. But the ferocity that [Raquel Rodriguez] has been showing is going to make this a brawl - it's going to be a Pier-Six Brawls that we used to talk about all the time. I think it's going to be really tough, and it's going to be one of [Rhea] Ripley's toughest matches," Apter said.

Fans want a tough competitor against Ripley, who can actually give her a hard time inside the ring. Raquel might just be the opponent for that. Only time will tell what WWE has planned for Payback.

Who do you think will win between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez? Let us know in the comments section below.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE