[Watch] Rhea Ripley flirts with another WWE personality at a recent event

While Rhea Ripley may be in an on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio, that has not stopped her from making a move on other WWE personalities. The latest recipient of Mami's attention is McKenzie Mitchell, as the duo shared a flirty moment at last night's live event.

Rhea Ripley has been one of the most dominating champions during her ongoing run, which started at WrestleMania 39. While the Judgment Day star is more intimidating than almost anyone on TV programming, she often displays her goofy side during the house shows.

The same was on display during this Saturday's Supershow that took place in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Rhea, who accompanied Damian Priest to his match against Cody Rhodes, was seen advancing towards ring announcer McKenzie Mitchell. The referee then asked the Eradicator to step back.

The incident was captured by a fan and posted online. Check it out below:

Ripley also tried her best to help Damian Priest win the bout against Cody Rhodes. However, the American Nightmare proved too much for the Terror Twins.

Rhea Ripley won her match at the WWE live event

The Eradicator was also in action at the house show in Cape Girardeau as she put her Women's World Championship on the line against Natalya. The duo have met on numerous occasions, and like every other encounter between them, Mami came out on top.

Besides Ripley and Priest, Finn Balor also competed at the event. The Prince headlined the show, taking on Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in a Street Fight. However, he did not have the same fate as Ripley, as The Visionary put him through a table before delivering a Curbstomp to retain the title.

The Judgment Day has been the top faction in WWE over the last few months. However, lately, there has been a lot of friction within the group, especially between Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

While Rhea Ripley has been trying her best to get the two on the same page, the Money in the Bank briefcase has clearly driven a wedge between them.