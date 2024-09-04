Rhea Ripley responds to real-life partner's NSFW message

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley responded to her real-life partner's NSFW message on social media. The Eradicator is married to AEW star Buddy Matthews.

The two Australian professional wrestlers tied the knot on June 23, earlier this year. The couple often expresses love for each other through social media updates. While Rhea has been an integral part of WWE for some time, Matthews made his in-ring return on AEW Collision last Saturday.

Buddy Matthews recently took to Instagram Stories to share an NSFW message with Rhea Ripley. The 35-year-old shared a hilarious post regarding the onset of the Autumn season:

"It's officially rub her b**ty & watch scary movies season🍂🧡," read the post.

The former Women's World Champion reshared the former Buddy Murphy's Instagram Story with a "Face with tears of joy" emoji. Check out Ripley's Instagram Story by clicking here.

WWE analyst wants Rhea Ripley to win the Women's World Championship at the upcoming premium live event

The Eradicator pinned the Women's World Champion at Bash in Berlin as The Terror Twins defeated Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag team match.

Speaking on a recent edition of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE Analyst Sam Roberts stated that The Nightmare should defeat Liv Morgan in a Hell in a Cell Match at Bad Blood to win the Women's World Championship. He added that he is in favor of the two women competing in a Hell in a Cell Match ahead of arch-rivals Drew McIntyre and CM Punk:

"Honestly, when do I put the title on Rhea Ripley? Bad Blood. Like, literally, at the next pay-per-view. Because I'm sitting here, right, a lot of people are saying, 'I wanna see CM Punk and Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell.' I wanna see Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley in a Hell in a Cell. If you told me you can have one Hell in a Cell Match, I might tell you put Liv and Rhea in the Hell in a Cell. [...] Because I want Rhea to have that moment," he said. [From 37:59 to 38:28]

Check out the entire video below:

On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan attacked Rhea Ripley's leg after the latter got stuck between the ropes during the opening segment. The former Judgment Day member appeared to have injured her left leg. It remains to be seen if she will compete for the title at the upcoming premium live event.

