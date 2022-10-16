Rhea Ripley returns to action in WWE following concerning injury

Rhea Ripley made her official in-ring return at a WWE live event that took place in Sioux City, Iowa. Ripley has been out of action in the company for four months after suffering a "brain injury," as she claimed on social media after hitting back at a fan who said she didn't look hurt.

We last witnessed Rhea Ripley compete in a match on the June 6 episode of RAW against Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., and Alexa Bliss in a fatal four-way match for a shot at Bianca Belair's title at Money in the Bank. However, the match never went on to happen as Rhea was sidelined with an injury, and Carmella was named as her replacement after the latter won a five-way number-one contender's match.

The former WWE RAW Women's champion seemed to be cleared to wrestle as she joined her stablemates Damian Priest and Finn Balor in a six-person tag team match against AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, and Nikki A.S.H at the live event. However, her first match since her injury was met with an unfortunate loss against their opponents.

Rhea Ripley, though, hasn't let her injury stop her from being one of the cruelest superstars on the WWE roster. The Australian star has managed to get physical in matches and perform pivotal distractions against Judgment Day's opponents.

Now with Rhea cleared to wrestle in matches, we'll have to wait and see the havoc she creates as a competitor on RAW.

Rhea Ripley has truly been an Eradicator in WWE

Judgment Day has managed to become one of the biggest acts going on in WWE with a huge amount of momentum behind them. It has also raised the standards of every superstar within the villainous faction, most notably, Rhea Ripley.

The Eradicator of Judgment Day has not only physically hurt opponents but has also played mind games to perfection as well. We've seen her endless manipulation and torture of Dominik Mysterio, which eventually led him to betray his father and join the faction.

Now with their relationship completely in ruins, Rhea managed to hurt Rey Mysterio every step of the way, forcing his hands to go talk to Triple H himself. In the end, the legendary masked superstar decided to switch to Smackdown so he could finally put the wicked group behind him and continue with his career.

She has also been quite the devil in Edge's life as she punished his partner, Beth Pheonix with a conchairto at Extreme Rules 2022. As Rhea Ripley continues on the evil path that all Judgment Day members are currently walking, we'll have to wait and see how many more relationships and careers they plan to destroy in WWE.

