Rhea Ripley reunites with her former partner after WWE show; they exchange messages

By Divesh Merani
Modified Sep 17, 2025 10:20 GMT
Rhea Ripley was on NXT. (Image via WWE.com)
Rhea Ripley was on NXT. (Image via WWE.com)

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley was perhaps the biggest attraction on last night's NXT Homecoming special. She was part of a blockbuster main event, teaming with Stephanie Vaquer and Lyra Valkyria against Fatal Influence in a six-woman tag team match.

The main roster women won the main event, thanks to an assist from Lola Vice. After NXT went off the air, Damian Priest joined in the celebrations. Amidst this, he reunited with Ripley. The two are former tag team partners, known together as The Terror Twins inside and outside of the ring.

Taking to X/Twitter after the show, Rhea Ripley showed some love to her former tag team partner. She quote-tweeted a post about her reunion with Priest and left a heartfelt message for him:

"My Terror Twin 🖤 @ArcherOfInfamy," Ripley wrote.

Damian Priest responded to the former Women's World Champion with some love of his own:

"My hero! @RheaRipley_WWE," Priest wrote.
His post-show appearance wasn't the only thing Damian Priest did at NXT Homecoming. He was part of a backstage segment with Tavion Heights. Priest announced that he will face Ethan Page for the North American Championship at No Mercy.

Will Rhea Ripley be at WWE Wrestlepalooza?

Following her big win at NXT Homecoming, Rhea Ripley could very well be at Wrestlepalooza. However, it would have to be a secondary role, if she is on the show at all. Mami has not been booked in a match for Saturday's premium live event.

Meanwhile, one of her partners last night, Stephanie Vaquer, is set to have the biggest match of her career at Wrestlepalooza. La Primera will face IYO SKY for the vacant Women's World Championship. No matter who wins, Ripley could appear after the match and declare herself the number one contender.

She already did that on RAW this week, but a surprise appearance at Wrestlepalooza would garner so much more buzz. It will be interesting to see, though, if Rhea Ripley wins back the Women's World Title in the coming month, as WWE heads to Australia for the Crown Jewel premium live event.

Divesh Merani

Divesh Merani

Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.

Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product.

Edited by Divesh Merani
