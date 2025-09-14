  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Rhea Ripley reunites with former WWE stars; Scarlett Bordeaux pens emotional message: "Mutual love"

Rhea Ripley reunites with former WWE stars; Scarlett Bordeaux pens emotional message: "Mutual love"

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 14, 2025 08:51 GMT
Rhea Ripley is a former Women
Rhea Ripley is a former Women's World Champion [Image credits: TKO Group's and Scarlett's Instagram handles]

Former WWE Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux recently took to social media to send an emotional message after reuniting with Rhea Ripley. The former SmackDown star's husband, Karrion Kross, was also present.

Ad

Karrion Kross and Scarlett's first stint with World Wrestling Entertainment lasted only from 2020 to 2021. The husband-wife duo returned to the company in 2022. Kross went on to become one of the most popular names in the Stamford-based promotion, with fans chanting for him to get pushed into the main event scene. Despite being extremely over with the audience, the former Final Testament leader and his wife's contracts were not renewed, and they left the company in August 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Scarlett recently took to Instagram to upload a photo with her husband, Karrion Kross, and Rhea Ripley. In her post's caption, the former SmackDown star sent an emotional message, writing that they reunited with Ripley, who was also a metal and horror fan like them.

"Because nothing reunites like a mutual love of horror and metal… 🎸🤘💀🔪📸- @jeremysaffer," she wrote.

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Check out her Instagram post below:

Ad
Ad

Karrion Kross wants to return to WWE

After his and Scarlett's exit from WWE, Karrion Kross gave an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show. During the conversation, the former Final Testament leader said that he and his wife wanted to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Kross also mentioned that despite all the frustrations, he still liked to call World Wrestling Entertainment his "home."

"I would prefer to go back home with my wife, that's what I'd prefer to do, and let’s give people what they want. [Home meaning WWE?] Absolutely. [(...) Despite the fact you've had multiple frustrations since you joined, you still want to go back] Yes. [You still call it home?] Yup," said Kross.

Kross and Scarlett are currently performing in different independent wrestling promotions. Despite rumors of them joining AEW, neither of the two stars has signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion yet. It will be interesting to see what the former WWE stars have planned for their future in the pro wrestling world.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications