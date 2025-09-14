Rhea Ripley reunites with former WWE stars; Scarlett Bordeaux pens emotional message: "Mutual love"

Former WWE Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux recently took to social media to send an emotional message after reuniting with Rhea Ripley. The former SmackDown star's husband, Karrion Kross, was also present.Karrion Kross and Scarlett's first stint with World Wrestling Entertainment lasted only from 2020 to 2021. The husband-wife duo returned to the company in 2022. Kross went on to become one of the most popular names in the Stamford-based promotion, with fans chanting for him to get pushed into the main event scene. Despite being extremely over with the audience, the former Final Testament leader and his wife's contracts were not renewed, and they left the company in August 2025.Scarlett recently took to Instagram to upload a photo with her husband, Karrion Kross, and Rhea Ripley. In her post's caption, the former SmackDown star sent an emotional message, writing that they reunited with Ripley, who was also a metal and horror fan like them.&quot;Because nothing reunites like a mutual love of horror and metal… 🎸🤘💀🔪📸- @jeremysaffer,&quot; she wrote.Check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKarrion Kross wants to return to WWEAfter his and Scarlett's exit from WWE, Karrion Kross gave an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show. During the conversation, the former Final Testament leader said that he and his wife wanted to return to the Stamford-based promotion.Kross also mentioned that despite all the frustrations, he still liked to call World Wrestling Entertainment his &quot;home.&quot;&quot;I would prefer to go back home with my wife, that's what I'd prefer to do, and let’s give people what they want. [Home meaning WWE?] Absolutely. [(...) Despite the fact you've had multiple frustrations since you joined, you still want to go back] Yes. [You still call it home?] Yup,&quot; said Kross.Kross and Scarlett are currently performing in different independent wrestling promotions. Despite rumors of them joining AEW, neither of the two stars has signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion yet. It will be interesting to see what the former WWE stars have planned for their future in the pro wrestling world.