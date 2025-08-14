Karrion Kross says he will return to WWE only under one condition

After weeks of uncertainty about their status with WWE, it's now confirmed that Karrion Kross and his wife, Scarlett, have exited the company. In a recent interview, the former NXT Champion revealed that he would be willing to return to the global juggernaut only if his wife was also extended a deal alongside him.

While Kross was offered a new deal to stay with WWE, which was later rescinded, Scarlett, who serves as his on-screen manager, wasn't extended any offer. The 40-year-old star confirmed that while those within the company told her they would deal with his wife after negotiating with him, nothing came out of it.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he went into detail about the reasons behind his unfortunate exit from WWE, Karrion Kross made it clear that he was willing to return to the company, which he termed "home." However, Kross added that he would accept a new offer only if his wife were also extended a deal.

"I would prefer to go back home with my wife, that's what I'd prefer to do, and let’s give people what they want. [Home meaning WWE?] Absolutely. [(...) Despite the fact you've had multiple frustrations since you joined, you still want to go back] Yes. [You still call it home?] Yup," said Kross. (H/T - TJRWrestling)

Karrion Kross says AEW hasn't reached out to him yet following WWE exit

Elsewhere in the interview, Kross addressed what lies ahead for him in the wrestling business. While he revealed that many smaller, independent promotions had reached out to him, AEW hadn't contacted him yet, presumably due to being under the impression that his WWE exit was part of an elaborate storyline.

It'll be interesting to see if Karrion Kross and Scarlett's association with the global juggernaut has ended for good or if they come to a new agreement down the line. Even if they don't make it back to the promotion, there's no doubt that they could generate massive interest among other wrestling companies across the globe.

