Rhea Ripley revealed to be responsible for 38-year-old star finally turning heel after 4 years on RAW

Rhea Ripley might just be the true mastermind of The Judgment Day. The main event of RAW saw a shocking heel turn of a top star after four years, and Rhea Ripley appears to be directly responsible for that - to a large degree, anyway.

The main event of RAW saw Finn Balor and Damian Priest retain the Undisputed Tag Team Titles. They got help, but it wasn't from Dominik Mysterio nor JD McDonagh, as they were barred from ringside.

The man who did make a difference was Drew McIntyre - who turned heel after four years by hitting the Claymore Kick on Jey Uso and letting Finn Balor get the easy cover. After the match, the 38-year-old star shook hands with Rhea Ripley on the stage - confirming their alliance.

Expand Tweet

This isn't to say that Drew McIntyre is instantly a member of The Judgment Day - but it looks like he will be joining them at WarGames - making it 5 on 4 for now.

This is likely to set up the return of Randy Orton after a year and a half away. Cody Rhodes even hinted as much, stating that he and Jey Uso have friends, too - this was in the dark segment following the match.

What did you think of this heel turn? Let us know in the comments below!

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.