Rhea Ripley has commented on why she's had very few matches in WWE since returning from injury.

The Eradicator sustained a brain and teeth injury before her match against Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank this year. The two stars were set to collide for the RAW Women's Championship. Her first match back was in NXT several weeks ago against Roxanne Perez. She faced Asuka in the main event of this week's RAW, which she won.

Speaking to The New York Post, Rhea Ripley shared that she hasn't wrestled much because she wasn't a 100% cleared to compete because of her injury.

"A lot of it was the injury. I hadn’t been cleared for the longest time. I think I got cleared properly and fully the week before my NXT match [on Oct. 18]... After that there pretty much hasn’t been an opportunity for me to wrestle because I have been there with The Judgment Day and sort of their muscle. I help them out if they need me... I feel like my wrestling career is just starting up again," said Ripley.

Rhea Ripley on a potential feud with Bianca Belair

The Eradicator and The EST of WWE are yet to face each other since the former returned from injury. They will, however, compete in the same match at Survivor Series as part of the Women's WarGames bout.

During the same interview, Rhea Ripley stated that she and Bianca Belair are "perfect rivals."

"Bianca and I are perfect rivals pretty much. We’ve talked about it in NXT before. We’ve talked about it here at RAW before. We pretty much want to be the next Stone Cold and The Rock. We want to have the storylines. We want to go out there and we want to steal the show."

Belair and Ripley are two of the top female stars in the entire wrestling industry right now. The WWE Universe would love to see them collide for the RAW Women's Championship somewhere down the line.

