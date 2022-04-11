"It was sort of thrown together" - Rhea Ripley reveals how Liv For Brutality was created

Rhea Ripley is having fun teaming with Liv Morgan.

This Monday night on WWE RAW, Ripley and Morgan will challenge Sasha Banks and Naomi for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. The match is heavily rumored to be the final match for Ripley and Morgan as a team as reports indicate that there are plans for Ripley to join Edge's new faction on Monday nights.

Ahead of their big title match, Ripley sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked how her tag team with Liv Morgan happened in the first place, Ripely admitted it was something that just kinda got thrown together.

"It was sort of thrown together like my tag team with Nikki ASH," Rhea Ripley revealed. "But I’m very thankful it was because I get along with Liv. Not that I didn’t with Nikki—until she backstabbed me [on TV]. I really don’t let a lot of people in. Liv’s different. I’ve known Liv for five years now. She is such a bubbly personality. She is an Energizer Bunny and is always making me smile. I’m having fun during this time."

Rhea Ripley on bonding with Liv Morgan beyond professional wrestling

Rhea Ripley's tag team with Liv Morgan goes far beyond the squared circle as the two friends have bonded over things not related to professional wrestling.

"We normally have a good laugh. She is really funny," Rhea Ripley revealed. "We just do dumb stuff together. From taking a photo and seeing how she looks like a little demon to laughing for 30 minutes—I’m not lying, in tears, on the ground, laughing from just one photo. We just talk about anything. Then she is also a horror movie buff, and so am I. We bond over that. She loves candles and makes candles. I love that. I don’t know as much about crystals and candles, but I do like them. We are similar in a lot of different ways."

Will Monday's episode of WWE RAW be the last time we see Ripley and Morgan as a team? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Ripley's comments? Do you think her tag team with Liv Morgan will last past WWE RAW this week? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

