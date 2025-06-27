Rhea Ripley reveals major misconception Vince McMahon made about her

Rhea Ripley recently disclosed a huge misconception former WWE CEO Vince McMahon had about her. The Eradicator has not been in action since she was eliminated from the Queen of the Ring tournament on the June 9 edition of WWE RAW.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, Ripley shared that Vince McMahon viewed her as a heel when she was called up to the main roster. She noted that others in the company viewed her as a babyface, but McMahon didn't see it that way.

"And then as soon as I came to the main roster, it was in COVID so Vince (McMahon) didn't know what to do with me. He didn't know if I was face or heel and he's like, ‘Well, she looks like a heel’ and everyone was like, ‘You don't understand, she's a babyface. People actually like her.’ He's like, ‘Nah, she's a heel," she said.

Ripley then stated that she was confused about what she should be doing to connect with the WWE Universe after being called up, but eventually found her footing after being paired with Dominik Mysterio.

"I feel like when I got partnered with Dom (Mysterio), I could actually blossom a little bit into something different -- instead of being the hard-a** all the time, I was Mami," she added. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Ripley will be facing Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight tomorrow at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Jonathan Coachman criticizes Rhea Ripley for not selling on WWE RAW

Former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman recently took Rhea Ripley to task for not selling enough on RAW.

Speaking on BTT Studios' The Last Word podcast, The Coach claimed Rhea Ripley didn't sell being put through a table by Raquel Rodríguez on the red brand. The legend noted that Ripley was fine minutes later during her conversation with RAW GM Adam Pearce.

"So tonight, Rhea Ripley goes through a table. It's supposed to be devastating. Three minutes later, she barges into [Adam] Pearce's office in the back, demanding a match. And Tommy, she wasn't selling, there was no nothing. She's like, 'I want a match.' 'Oh, let's make it a Street Fight.' 'Even Better.' 'So it's official.' 'Couldn't said it better myself.' And she literally runs out of the room. When did selling stop being a thing?" said Jonathan Coachman.

It will be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley can defeat Raquel Rodriguez in the Street Fight at WWE Night of Champions this weekend.

