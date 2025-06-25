Rhea Ripley made a HUGE mistake on WWE RAW, veteran points out!

Former WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is slated to compete at the upcoming premium live event after the events that unfolded on RAW. In the aftermath of the flagship show, veteran wrestling personality Jonathan Coachman highlighted a blunder caused by Mami.
The Eradicator confronted Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez on the June 23 episode of RAW. The segment ended with Rodriguez putting Rhea Ripley through a table following Roxanne Perez's interference. Later, Adam Pearce confirmed that a Street Fight between the two rivals will take place at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
On BTT Studios' The Last Word podcast, Jonathan Coachman criticized The Nightmare for her apparent lack of selling after being put through a table by Raquel Rodriguez. He recalled how, in his wrestling days, failing to sell a move would have led to serious backstage repercussions.
The former WWE commentator pointed out that despite a devastating table spot, Rhea Ripley appeared in Adam Pearce's office demanding a match, showing no signs of impact.
"When I was wrestling and when I was in the ring, [and] if I wouldn't have sold a table spot by anybody. Can you imagine what would have happened to me backstage? So tonight, Rhea Ripley goes through a table. It's supposed to be devastating. Three minutes later, she barges into [Adam] Pearce's office in the back, demanding a match. And Tommy, she wasn't selling, there was no nothing. She's like, 'I want a match.' 'Oh, let's make it a Street Fight.' 'Even Better.' 'So it's official.' 'Couldn't said it better myself.' And she literally runs out of the room. When did selling stop being a thing? [From 20:48 to 21:22]
Major WWE star wants to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania
Stephanie Vaquer recently made a massive claim. In an interview with WWE Español on Instagram, the Dark Angel opened up about her dream WrestleMania opponent.
The former NXT Women's Champion said:
"I can think of many. [Host - Okay, tell me one. The first one that comes to mind.] Rhea, WrestleMania. Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania, I think that would be an excellent place, and what better opponent?"
Fans will have to wait and see if Rhea Ripley emerges victorious over The Judgment Day member in a brutal Street Fight this Saturday, June 28.
