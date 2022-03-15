Rhea Ripley reveals harsh backstage perception of Women’s Championships

Rhea Ripley wants to help bring some credibility and prestige to the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

The former RAW Women's Champion was a guest on Under the Ring to discuss a variety of subjects. When asked about the WWE Women's Tag Team titles being defended on the WrestleMania card, Ripley said that it's very important because the titles get looked down upon far too often.

"It's very important," Rhea Ripley said. "The Women's Tag Team Championships, they sort of get looked down upon by a lot of people, I see it on social media all the time. I get it, we don't really get good positions on the show and a lot of matches are very very quick, so it's important to put it on WrestleMania and remind everyone exactly what we can do and how much these titles do truly mean. I love the tag titles, I love tag wrestling, I love everything about it. We just have to remind everyone how much they love it as well. That's what we're trying to do."

Will Rhea Ripley capture tag team gold with Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 38?

Rhea Ripley has already had a previous run with the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Nikki A.S.H., but she will be teaming with Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 38 in an attempt to win tag team gold for the second time.

The WWE Universe has been anticipating seeing Liv Morgan capture a championship for quite some time now. If she and Ripley are able to win the tag team titles at WrestleMania 38, it will likely be a very emotional moment for Morgan and her fanbase.

While the match is currently scheduled to be a triple threat encounter, reports have suggested that a fourth duo might be added to the mix. We'll find out soon enough if that turns out to be the case or not.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this podcast.

