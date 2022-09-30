Rhea Ripley reveals her relationship with two male WWE Superstars, says she has "similar" mindset to a top star

WWE star Rhea Ripley recently stated that she has excellent chemistry with Judgment Day stablemates Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

In a recent interview with Metro, the former RAW Women's Champion claimed she gets along quite well with both stars.

The former RAW Women's Champion briefly spoke about her off-screen friendship with Priest. The two superstars have often discussed the idea of a potential intergender tag team match.

"It’s insane. I get along with them boys so well – even Priest, we’ve been friends for so long now. We’ve always talked about wanting to do an inter-gender tag match together, we are so similar. I wore the dude’s gear when I lost my gear, that’s how similar we are! It’s really cool being in a group with them boys, and just going out there and actually having fun and doing our thing! It’s great," said Ripley. [H/T: Fightful]

Rhea Ripley opened up on being a Judgment Day member

During the same conversation, Rhea Ripley opened up about her being a part of The Judgment Day.

The Eradicator claimed that she likes being a "menace" and is enjoying her time picking on other people. Rhea Ripley said:

"Oh I’ve seen! Being a menace is the one thing I really enjoy doing, so I’m loving every second of it picking on everyone. A lot, I guess! I mean, I relish in it, I really do. I enjoy every second – especially knowing how worked up everyone’s gonna be about it. That just drives me to being more of a menace in a way! [laughs] But yeah, I love what I do, I am enjoying it."

The Judgment Day is currently feuding with Edge and Rey Mysterio. Rey's son Dominik betrayed the two men at Clash at the Castle to join the faction.

At the upcoming Extreme Rules show, Finn Balor will face The Rated-R Superstar in an "I Quit" Match.

