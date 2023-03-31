Rhea Ripley reveals why she tells male wrestlers to hit her

Rhea Ripley is undoubtedly one of WWE's hottest stars, heading into WrestleMania 39. She has had momentum on her side for a while now, but winning the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match launched her into the stratosphere. The enforcer of Judgment Day has now revealed the reason behind her encounters with male superstars.

Despite being the sole female member of The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley has quietly become the group's enforcer. This has meant grappling with male superstars - something rarely seen since the days of the late great Chyna. Ripley has made it clear that she doesn't want to be known as the next Chyna and instead forge her legacy.

Speaking to InStyle, Rhea Ripley said that her attacks on male superstars are to protect her boys in The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio) and that she wants the other male stars to strike back:

"I see a lot of things on the internet that are like, 'It's not fair. They need to hit Rhea back,'" said Ripley. "I invite them, I'm constantly telling them to hit me. It's not my fault if they don't hit me. That's them and what they want to do. That's not my decision. But me going out there and doing whatever the hell I want and sticking up for my boys and protecting my boys, I'm loving every second of it. I have no complaints here."

Can Rhea Ripley get revenge on Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39?

Rhea Ripley is all set to face Charlotte Flair in a match that is three years in the making. After losing to The Queen at WrestleMania 36, she called out the current SmackDown Women's Champion for a match at WrestleMania 39.

The build-up hasn't been great, but fans are still highly anticipating the match, which will take place at WrestleMania 39 Night 1. Currently, there is no official confirmation as to whether it will headline Night 1.

In the eyes of most fans, the Tag Team Match between The Usos and Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn should go on last.

