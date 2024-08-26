Rhea Ripley reveals if she went on a date with Jey Uso after he asked her out

Rhea Ripley has responded to a question about Jey Uso during her recent livestream. Ripley was asked if she and Jey would ever become a couple on WWE TV.

Rhea and Jey have been teasing a romantic angle on WWE TV for quite some time now. Now that Dominik has left The Eradicator, many fans want to see her kick off a romantic angle with Jey Uso on the red brand. Rhea recently wished Jey a happy birthday on Instagram, teasing that something might happen soon.

Not too long ago, Jey asked Rhea out on a date to Waffle House. During Rhea Ripley's recent Instagram livestream, she answered a bunch of fan questions.

When asked if "Jhea" will ever happen, Rhea had the following to say:

"I still haven't gone to Waffle House yet."

Rikishi wasn't happy with WWE teasing a Rhea Ripley-Jey Uso pairing

WWE has teased a Rhea-Jey union on multiple occasions in the past. When Jey signaled to Rhea to call him on a recent episode of RAW, WWE Hall of Famer and Jey's dad Rikishi wasn't happy. He said the following on his podcast, RIKISHI FATU OFF THE TOP.

“Summerslam, where’s Yeet (Jey Uso) at? ‘I don’t know. Let’s write him in that he likes Mami.’ Mami? That’s the best that those writers got? Let’s write this guy into a relationship with Mami? What are you trying to do - break his marriage up? Y’all can’t put him in a good storyline, so what you gonna do now? God forbid you guys try to tell him, or tell her, ‘Tongue kiss each other on RAW.’ Sh**. That better not happen.”

It remains to be seen if WWE puts Jey and Rhea Ripley together on TV in the near future. Many fans would love to see the duo interact on WWE TV on a weekly basis and maybe even have a potential feud with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

Do you want to see "Jhea" on WWE TV?

