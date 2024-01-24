Rhea Ripley rips into "fake news" about her cheating on Buddy Matthews

Rhea Ripley had been dating Buddy Matthews for quite some time before the couple announced their engagement.

Even though she is romantically involved with Dominik Mysterio on WWE TV, her fans are aware that her loyalty lies with Murphy. However, a tweet from a fan riled up Mami and she took to X to rip into the claim.

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Murphy announced their engagement in 2022 and have been going strong ever since. The two stars wrestle for different promotions but ensure to take time for each other as seen on their social media handles.

The Women's World Champion is seen on Monday nights along with The Judgment Day. She is usually accompanied by Dominik Mysterio, whom she is romantically linked with in a storyline. However, a fan started a rumor about her cheating on her fiance with Dom Dom. Mami came across the tweet and sent out a fitting reply.

"Halloween / Halloween Havoc 2023 Was amazing having family down from Australia to not only share Halloween with, but to also share mine & @SNM_Buddy anniversary with. (To the people with the FAKE a** “news” you’re f****** idiots. Enjoy your 15 minutes of fame.)"

What did Dominik Mysterio gift Rhea Ripley recently?

Dominik Mysterio is known to spoil his Mami every moment he gets. The two are usually seen sharing heartfelt moments and looking out for each other on any WWE events.

The Eradicator has played a pivotal role in turning Dominik Mysterio into the man he is today. Dom Dom, on the other hand, makes sure that she knows what she means to him. Recently, Ripley received an adorable gift from Dominik and she took to her Instagram story to flaunt it.

Do you think Dominik and Rhea should move away from The Judgment Day? Let us know in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.