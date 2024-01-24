[PHOTO] Rhea Ripley reacts to her gift from Dominik Mysterio following WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley once again met Becky Lynch this past Monday night on WWE RAW. In a backstage segment, she asked the Irish star to make another plan for the Show of Shows, implying that The Man may not win this year's Royal Rumble.

Meanwhile, her on-screen partner Dominik Mysterio presented her with an adorable gift recently, and the Women's World Champion decided to flaunt it on social media.

Ripley is seen in her Instagram story wearing Dom's gift (a t-shirt), as she thanks the latter in the caption:

"Thanks Dom," she wrote.

Rhea Ripley's Instagram story.

Dominik Mysterio was also in action on RAW. He picked up a controversial yet noteworthy victory over former WWE Champion The Miz. Post-match, DIY interrupted the proceedings, hinting at the impending clash between them and The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the tag titles.

Randy Orton believes in Dominik Mysterio says he has a bright future in WWE

During last week's edition of The Bump, Randy Orton was a special guest. Among the many topics that he discussed was the vast improvement of the now 26-year-old Dominik Mystero of The Judgment Day.

Orton's singles match upon return late last year was against "Dirty" Dom. The 14-time WWE World Champion defeated the latter in the main event of the November 27th episode of RAW:

"That kid [Dominik Mysterio] has got a hell of a future in store. We haven't even seen anything from him yet, and he has already done so much. The reaction he gets from the people. I have been able to work with him on some live events recently. And the kid's good. He is good. So, yeah, he has got future by the balls, let's say."

On the same episode of the flagship show, The Legend Killer kicked things off with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. Way before Orton made his triumphant return, the fanbase had clamored to witness an RKO hit on Mami. The moment, however, did not happen.

At Survivor Series: WarGames, Randy Orton wrestled his first match in well over a year. A notable moment during the bout came when he hit JD McDonagh with a mid-air RKO. The Apex Predator revealed recently that it is that move that brought back confidence in him after staying away from the ring for a long time.

