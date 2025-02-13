  • home icon
Rhea Ripley ruined a WWE star's plans for WrestleMania accidentally; she has now been sent a warning

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 13, 2025 01:50 GMT
The star may have trouble ahead of her (Credit: WWE.com)
Rhea Ripley has ruined a star's chances for a huge WrestleMania title match. The star has now responded and sent a big warning to Mami.

IYO SKY had a match against Liv Morgan where, if she had won, she would have qualified for the Elimination Chamber. However, SKY lost the match via DQ after Ripley got involved with proceedings, accidentally giving Liv Morgan the win and the automatic qualification for the Elimination Chamber match. She has since won a tag team match against Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on RAW this week, teaming with Dakota Kai. She even left Morgan injured this past Monday night.

SKY cut a promo on Morgan and Ripley after her match on WWE RAW. She made it clear that she could have beaten Morgan in the qualifying match as well, but Rhea Ripley had taken that chance from her, ruining her plans for WrestleMania. She therefore had a right to challenge for Rhea Ripley's title and was not just being handed a shot at the championship.

She then sent a warning to Ripley and Morgan, telling them to keep their eyes on her. SKY could have gotten the same title shot at WrestleMania, had she been part of the Elimination Chamber match and won it. Now, she will have to beat Ripley to get the shot at WrestleMania.

"Did you see that? I did beat Liv. Last week in the Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, I was supposed to beat Liv, but unfortunately Rhea... She blew it. But today, I actually proved that I'm stronger than Liv. Rhea Ripley, I have a right to challenge for your title. Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, keep your eyes on IYO SKY."

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY could have a huge impact ahead of WrestleMania

Ripley and IYO SKY are scheduled for a title match heading into WrestleMania anyway. She will get her title match in a matter of three weeks, with the winner of the Elimination Chamber then getting a chance to face them, should Charlotte Flair make her intentions of going after Tiffany Stratton clear.

For the moment, fans will have to wait and see what happens when SKY faces Ripley for the title as results are far from guaranteed at the moment. Both stars have a good chance of coming out of the match as the Women's World Champion, especially, with all the new support that SKY has gathered around herself from fans.

Edited by Harish Raj S
