Rhea Ripley's bond with 38-year-old WWE star could impact her relationship with Dominik Mysterio, feels wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

The legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter feels that Rhea Ripley could get caught in a crossfire between Drew McIntyre and Dominik Mysterio.

Rhea has been a major factor in Drew's turning to the dark side. She was in The Scottish Warrior's ear throughout the last few weeks and somehow managed to convince him to side with The Judgment Day at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event.

During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast this week, Bill Apter mentioned that there are more layers to Drew siding with The Judgment Day. He felt that Drew's alliance and bonding with Rhea Ripley could become an issue in Mami and Dirty Dom's relationship.

"Personally, I think there's more to this than we're seeing. I think there's gonna be a jealousy triangle here between Rhea, Dom Dom, and Drew McIntyre. I think that's where they're going with this," Bill Apter said. [6:14 - 6:30]

You can watch the full video below:

As of now, Drew McIntyre has made it clear that he will never become a full-time member of The Judgment Day, despite numerous requests from Rhea Ripley. However, it remains to be seen if that decision changes after Survivor Series 2023.

Do you think Drew, Rhea, and Dominik will get involved in an on-screen love triangle? Let us know in the comments section below.

