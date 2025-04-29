Rhea Ripley's booking shocks WWE veteran; questions if NXT stars are on the same level as major players (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Rhea Ripley's booking this week. The star was in action on Monday Night RAW.

Rhea Ripley was scheduled to face Roxanne Perez this week. The two stars put on a thriller during the show. Just as Rhea was about to hit the Riptide, another NXT star, Giulia, showed up and attacked Mami.

In the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo questioned the strategy behind having NXT stars on the main roster. He noted that NXT started as a developmental promotion for new talent. The veteran writer felt that recently NXT stars have been booked at the same level as main roster performers, making it confusing for fans.

"I'm just very confused by this. Are we supposed to believe NXT is on par with the WWE? I thought NXT was developmental. But now, I see NXT coming in [sic] WWE and having an equal ground with the WWE stars. So I don't understand how we're supposed to be viewing NXT," he said. [From 15:12 onwards]

As Perez and Giulia attacked Rhea Ripley, reigning Women's World Champion IYO SKY rushed down to the ring to make the save. It will be interesting to see if this event prompts a tag team match in the coming weeks.

