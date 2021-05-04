Rhea Ripley's challenger for WrestleMania Backlash confirmed

We hope you enjoyed Rhea Ripley and Asuka at WrestleMania as WWE has announced a rematch between the two for the upcoming Backlash pay-per-view.

The match being announced right before this week's WWE RAW is interesting. The title storyline was building towards a triple threat bout at WrestleMania Backlash with Charlotte Flair also in the mix.

The following is an excerpt about the match from WWE.com:

"Ripley captured her first Raw Women’s Title from Asuka in a thrilling matchup on The Grandest Stage of Them All, and The Nightmare’s ability and take-no-prisoners attitude makes her a true force of nature. Considering the often unmatched skill of The Empress, will Ripley will have what it takes to best Asuka a second time? Will she be ready for Asuka … again?"

It's confusing that Charlotte Flair hasn't been included in the title match at WrestleMania Backlash.

However, this could be a setup to allow WWE official Sonya Deville to insert Flair into the title match and make it a triple threat against the wishes of Adam Pearce. That would explain why the bout got announced ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

Rhea Ripley and Asuka have a chance to redeem themselves at WrestleMania Backlash

If Flair is once again out of the title picture, this will leave Rhea Ripley alone to face Asuka one-on-one for the third time in recent weeks.

Their initial rematch on WWE RAW after WrestleMania left a lot to be desired from both women. Both women seemed to lack the chemistry together that they had just days before at WrestleMania 37.

If this match remains as it is, hopefully, both women can redeem themselves and have the title match they wanted to have in the first place.

Looks like I get to punch @WWEAsuka in the face again... https://t.co/zSDJj3TMtk — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) May 3, 2021

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley defending the RAW Women's Championship against Asuka at WrestleMania Backlash? Are you surprised that Charlotte Flair wasn't included in this match? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.