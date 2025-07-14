Rhea Ripley's emotional four-word message after WWE Evolution 2025 [WATCH]

Rhea Ripley had a message for her opponent, IYO SKY, following the events of Evolution 2025. The Nightmare seemed quite delighted over headlining the premium live event.

The main event of Evolution 2025 was Ripley vs. SKY in a Women's World Title match. In the end, a shocking twist saw Naomi come out and cash in her MITB contract. She left the show with the Women's World Title around her waist.

After the show, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY shared a heartfelt moment in the ring. The duo then headed backstage and posed for fans in the entranceway. The Eradicator can be heard saying the following in the footage:

"We main evented Evolution."

Ripley and SKY have been best friends for years at this point. Both superstars have come a long way in WWE, and fans were looking forward to their Women's World title match at Evolution.

No one in their wildest dreams had anticipated that Naomi would crash the party for the two best friends and leave with the Women's World Championship. It now remains to be seen what's next for both IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley following Naomi's shocking Money in the Bank cash-in at tonight's WWE PLE.

