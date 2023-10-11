On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Dominik Mysterio suffered a controversial loss, and Rhea Ripley's 'ex' Cathey Kelly has a suggestion for the North American Champion.

On WWE programming, Ripley and Dirty Dom are involved in a romantic storyline angle. However, an incident involving The Nightmare, Cathy Kelley, and Samantha Irvin took place during a live event in Liverpool that saw the RAW ring announcer become Ripley's 'new girlfriend.'

Since Cody Rhodes was a Special Guest General Manager of NXT, he decided to book Dom Dom against Ilja Dragunov for the latter's title, with LA Knight being the guest referee for the bout.

Dragunov successfully defended his NXT Championship, and in the aftermath of Mysterio's loss, he shared a furious reaction on Twitter. The Judgment Day member shared that he wanted to have a great dinner after suffering a loss on TV.

Cathey Kelley responded to the 26-year-old male star, stating he should let his chicken cool down before he eats them.

Check out Ripley's 'ex' tweet below:

"pobrecito. remember to let your chicken tendies cool down before you eat them," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley says she hates Cody Rhodes after mocking her on WWE NXT

The current Women's World Champion sent a message to The American Nightmare after this week's NXT.

During The Judgment Day segment with Rhodes and Ilja Dragunov, Ripley was filling Dirty Dom's ears. The American Nightmare saw the opportunity and mocked The Nightmare by imitating her. Taking to her Instagram story, Ripley sent a strong message to Cody Rhodes after the NXT show.

"I hate you [Cody Rhodes]," Rhea Ripley shared.

Expand Tweet

The Eradicator could not be more furious for Rhodes mocking her television. Even though the young Mysterio failed to capture the NXT Championship, he is still the North American Champion.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio would take a suggestion from Rhea Ripley's 'ex' after his loss on WWE NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE