Rhea Ripley's "ex" reveals Mami's reaction to her WWE departure

Rhea Ripley's "ex" recently shared that the 28-year-old was upset about her WWE departure. Ripley will be defending her Women's World Championship against IYO SKY on the RAW following Elimination Chamber 2025.

The Eradicator and WWE interviewer Cathy Kelley have had a humorous online relationship in the past and have pretended to be a couple. Kelley departed the company in 2020 but made her return a couple of years later.

A fan on social media shared a clip of Ripley giving the interviewer attitude five years ago, and Kelley responded with an interesting comment. She claimed that Ripley was mad at her because she had announced she was leaving the company a week before the interview took place.

"She was mad I announced I was leaving," she wrote.

Rhea Ripley captured the Women's World Championship by defeating Liv Morgan on the January 6, 2025, episode of RAW. Morgan has qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber match next month and could potentially earn a WrestleMania match against Ripley if she emerges victorious.

Bill Apter comments on Rhea Ripley's upcoming title defense on WWE RAW

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on the Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY scheduled for the RAW after Elimination Chamber.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Apter predicted that Ripley would retain the title, but the match would serve as a showcase for IYO SKY next month. He also noted that it was a good strategy by WWE to have big matches on RAW to get people to tune in on Netflix.

"I think it's a great idea to draw people to Netflix, trying to keep that Netflix audience coming back every week for something special and my prediction is Rhea retains the belt in what will be an excellent match that will showcase IYO SKY more so than Rhea Ripley." [6:55 - 7:15]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this month and selected WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton as her WrestleMania opponent. It will be fascinating to see who will win the Women's Elimination Chamber match and go on to challenge Ripley for the Women's World Championship at The Show of Shows this April.

