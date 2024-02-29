Rhea Ripley's family member shares unseen photos from Elimination Chamber: Perth

In the aftermath of the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, Rhea Ripley's sister took to social media to share unseen photos from the show.

Ripley headlined Elimination Chamber: Perth against Nia Jax. She successfully defended the Women's World Championship in a historic main event.

Taking to Instagram, Ripley's sister Calista Bennett shared photos from the event and also sent a short seven-word message.

Check out Calista's Instagram post:

"I wish this was a yearly thing!" wrote Ripley's sister Calista.

Following her emotional win over Nia Jax, Ripley celebrated with her family, who were at ringside and sitting in the front row.

The Eradicator has now shifted her focus towards WrestleMania 40 where she will defend the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch believes two of Rhea Ripley's Judgment Day stablemates could betray her

Becky Lynch is set to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on the WWE's The Bump, Lynch discussed her history with fellow Irish star Finn Balor, who is a part of The Judgment Day. The Man is also familiar with JD McDonagh, who also hails from Ireland and is a member of The Judgment Day. She said:

"I don't think that I need to worry as much as Rhea needs to worry. When you look at half of her crew, half of them I've known for 22 years at this stage. Finn Balor trained me. I've known Jordan Devlin since he was a wee little lad. He couldn't even hit the top rope. He was only 12 years old when he started training. I remember his first day in training school. So I've known those two guys far longer than she has. So you gotta ask at the end of the day, are they gonna bleed purple, or are they gonna bleed green?"

Lynch will aim to end Ripley's reign as the Women's World Champion. The Eradicator has been quite dominant as champion.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley's reign as champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

