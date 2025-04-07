Rhea Ripley's husband Buddy Matthews leaves a wholesome comment on her Instagram post

AEW star and the husband of WWE's Rhea Ripley, Buddy Matthews, left a wholesome comment on her Instagram post, showing his full support for the former Women's World Champion as she was training.

Ad

Rhea Ripley seems to be training for WrestleMania, although she technically isn't in a match as of now. For the time being, the Women's World Championship match is officially between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair. However, she is expected to enter that match in some way, making it a Triple Threat bout.

Until then, she'll be busy training as she has been, and on an Instagram post, her husband, AEW's Buddy Matthews, left a comment in support of his wife, calling her a "real-life She Hulk":

Ad

Trending

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

"Real life she-hulk! Whoever put a ring on you is a true winner of life!! Your smoking!! 🔥🔥🔥💪💪💪"

Screenshot of Matthews' comment

Stephanie McMahon sent a wholesome message to Rhea Ripley following Steve Austin's endorsement.

Rhea Ripley couldn't keep her excitement together when Stephanie McMahon played a clip of Stone Cold Steve Austin fully endorsing the former Women's World Champion.

Ad

In a post praising The Eradicator, Stephanie McMahon said that it was "ok to mark out" when Steve Austin endorses you:

"It’s ok to mark out when @steveaustinBSR puts you at the top of the business! @RheaRipley_WWE is as real and vulnerable as she can be, it’s an honor to share some of her story!" McMahon wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Those who have been following Austin during his podcast days in the mid-2010s know how big a proponent he was of women's wrestling. For example, when Sasha Banks vs Bayley happened at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in the summer of 2015, he couldn't stop gushing about how much he loved that match.

It's no surprise to see the praise he has for Ripley, who, to many, represents the biggest female WWE star of the "Post-Four Horsewomen dominance" era.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More