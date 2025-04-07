Rhea Ripley's husband Buddy Matthews leaves a wholesome comment on her Instagram post

AEW star and the husband of WWE's Rhea Ripley, Buddy Matthews, left a wholesome comment on her Instagram post, showing his full support for the former Women's World Champion as she was training.
Rhea Ripley seems to be training for WrestleMania, although she technically isn't in a match as of now. For the time being, the Women's World Championship match is officially between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair. However, she is expected to enter that match in some way, making it a Triple Threat bout.
Until then, she'll be busy training as she has been, and on an Instagram post, her husband, AEW's Buddy Matthews, left a comment in support of his wife, calling her a "real-life She Hulk":
Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE
"Real life she-hulk! Whoever put a ring on you is a true winner of life!! Your smoking!! 🔥🔥🔥💪💪💪"
Stephanie McMahon sent a wholesome message to Rhea Ripley following Steve Austin's endorsement.
Rhea Ripley couldn't keep her excitement together when Stephanie McMahon played a clip of Stone Cold Steve Austin fully endorsing the former Women's World Champion.
In a post praising The Eradicator, Stephanie McMahon said that it was "ok to mark out" when Steve Austin endorses you:
"It’s ok to mark out when @steveaustinBSR puts you at the top of the business! @RheaRipley_WWE is as real and vulnerable as she can be, it’s an honor to share some of her story!" McMahon wrote.
Those who have been following Austin during his podcast days in the mid-2010s know how big a proponent he was of women's wrestling. For example, when Sasha Banks vs Bayley happened at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in the summer of 2015, he couldn't stop gushing about how much he loved that match.
It's no surprise to see the praise he has for Ripley, who, to many, represents the biggest female WWE star of the "Post-Four Horsewomen dominance" era.