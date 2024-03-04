Rhea Ripley's Instagram account hacked

Rhea Ripley is the current Women's World Champion and has held on to the coveted prize for almost a year. Mami and the rest of The Judgment Day members are some of the biggest troublemakers in WWE. However, the former found herself in trouble in real life on Sunday (March 04) when she woke up to her Instagram being hacked.

The Women's World Champion was last seen in action at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, where she successfully defended her title against Nia Jax in front of friends and family. Jax may have been her toughest competitor yet, but Mami pinned her in the center of the ring to pick up a memorable victory.

On the same night, the Women's World Champion found out that she would be defending her title against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL.

Ripley is one of the more active WWE Superstars on Instagram. She is constantly seen sharing important segments from RAW and fan art. Today, when she woke up, the Australian superstar let the WWE Universe know that she had lost access to her Instagram, and she thought that someone must have hacked it.

"Went to sleep with IG, woke up to no IG… Guess someone tried to hack me,'' wrote Ripley.

Who was waiting for Rhea Ripley backstage after her win at the Elimination Chamber?

The Elimination Chamber PLE was the first time Rhea Ripley wrestled in front of her home country as a WWE Superstar. She beat Nia Jax, who was determined to embarrass her in front of her family and friends. After defeating Jax, she headed towards her family at ringside and celebrated with them. She headed back to the ring and couldn't hold back her tears.

After Rhea left the ring and made her way to the back, she was not only greeted by her family but also by her close friends. Waiting backstage for the Australian were her real-life friends, Damian Priest and Raquel Rodriguez. After retaining her title in front of her home fans, Ripley penned an emotional message before leaving Australia.

