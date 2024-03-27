Rhea Ripley's intense response to when her WWE character ends and real-life persona begins

Rhea Ripley had a noteworthy run in NXT and held championships in WWE, but none of her accomplishments can trump her meteoric rise to superstardom in 2022. It all started when she joined Edge to expand The Judgment Day. Eventually, the "Mami" character took shape, and a year later on The Grandest Stage of Them All, she became the face of the women's division.

Despite holding onto the Women's World Championship for nearly a year now, a section of the viewers believe it is her character that is more over than her title reign. Ripley recently took the opportunity to discuss a longstanding question with artists in the business: When does the character end and the real person begin?

Speaking to United States Champion Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast, the Aussie revealed that her on-screen persona mirrors that of her real life. However, there is one difference:

"Yes and no," Rhea Ripley's response to whether she worries her identity will be lost because people associate the Aussie with her character entirely. "Rhea Ripley is pretty much just me. But it's the me that would get arrested in everyday life." [From 45:04 to 45:15]

In the last year, Ripley has vanquished every opponent in her path on the RAW women's roster. At WrestleMania XL, she will defend her title against Becky Lynch.

Rhea Ripley on whether superstardom in WWE affects her real-life romantic relationship with Buddy Matthews

Among the many things Rhea Ripley discussed about her romantic relationship with AEW star Buddy Matthews is how the latter feels about her significant role in the wrestling business today.

Buddy himself is a former WWE Superstar who "hit a peak" in the sports entertainment giant, according to Ripley. He is doing well in AEW, though, as a member of the House of Black.

Rhea Ripley stated that WWE is a much bigger platform but then went on to reveal that her fiance does not view her success in a negative light. As it turns out, Buddy Matthews has told her that he is not threatened by it. The Women's World Champion added that she believes him.

Buddy left WWE in June 2021. He then wrestled for NJPW and MLW before signing with All Elite Wrestling. Since February 2022, he has been a major player in Tony Khan's promotion alongside his fellow House of Black members: Malakai Black, Brodie King, and TBS Champion Julia Hart.

