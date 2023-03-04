Create

Rhea Ripley's opponent for the night demands attention ahead of WWE SmackDown

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Mar 04, 2023 06:56 IST
Rhea Ripley is the winner of the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble.
Rhea Ripley is the winner of the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

Rhea Ripley's opponent for tonight's SmackDown is her former tag team partner Liv Morgan, and she has demanded the WWE Universe's attention.

Ripley and Morgan were former tag team partners who failed to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38.

On tonight's SmackDown, The Nightmare will face off against former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan. Before their match on the blue brand, the two female stars exchanged several tweets.

You can have a look below:

Very much looking forward to it 😜 twitter.com/rhearipley_wwe…

Morgan's victory on tonight's show would be huge, considering she is yet to be booked for a match at WrestleMania 39. If she pins Rhea Ripley, the 28-year-old could be on the verge of a title shot or even be added to the SmackDown Women's Championship match.

Before their confrontation on the blue brand, The Miracle Kid took to Twitter to ask WWE Universe's undived attention to watch her and Ripley in the ring together. The 28-year-old also claimed she couldn't wait to get inside the ring with her former tag team partner.

"Tonight.. WATCH US," Morgan wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

Tonight..WATCH US https://t.co/gmTW6Bylfl

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley's primary goal would be to put down The Miracle Kid before facing SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

What did you think of Morgan's message to the WWE Universe? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Quick Links

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...