Rhea Ripley's recent rival breaks character following WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley's recent WWE rival broke character on social media to send her a heartfelt message. Ripley competed for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Zelina Vega and Mami had a memorable clash for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico. Vega got a tremendous reaction from the crowd but was unable to dethrone The Eradicator. Ripley took to Instagram recently to share some photos from WrestleMania 41, and you can check them out in her post below.

Zelina Vega reacted to the post and broke character to send a heartwarming message to her rival.

"Ok maybe you're a little cool over whateva," she wrote.

Vega sent a heartfelt message to her former rival. [Image credit: Rhea Ripley on Instagram]

IYO SKY successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41. The Genius of the Sky connected with a Moonsault on Ripley for the pinfall victory to retain the title.

Major WWE star calls out Rhea Ripley for a dream match

NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer is hoping to battle Rhea Ripley in a dream match soon.

Vaquer appeared on this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW and squared off against IYO SKY. However, Roxanne Perez interfered to end the match in a no-contest. Vaquer defeated Perez to retain her title during this past Tuesday's episode of NXT.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Vaquer named Ripley as a dream opponent. She noted that it would be an honor to face Ripley and vowed to be a great opponent for her down the line.

"Rhea, it's an honor for me, and it would be my honor to face you in the ring. See you soon, because I'm saying this out loud. Someday, we'll meet, and I'll take on you and be a great opponent," she said.

You can check out the full interview with Stephanie Vaquer in the video below:

IYO SKY captured the Women's World Championship from Ripley on the RAW following Elimination Chamber earlier this year. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the 28-year-old moving forward following her loss at WWE WrestleMania 41.

