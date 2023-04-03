Rhea Ripley's rival breaks character and sends four-word message following WWE SmackDown Women's Championship win

Rhea Ripley's Road to WrestleMania 39 is the kind every WWE Superstar desires. Since winning the Rumble in January and, subsequently, the top prize on The Grandest Stage, The Eradicator has found success every step of the way. Right? Well, almost.

Last month at the Elimination Chamber event in Montreal, Canada, she lost a mixed-tag team match against her longtime rival Beth Phoenix. The bout also featured Edge and Finn Balor, who are set to face each other inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania Night Two.

The WWE Hall of Famer's issues with the Judgment Day star are seemingly over, as Beth Phoenix recently sent a heartfelt message to Rhea Ripley via Twitter:

"This made me happy," tweeted Beth Phoenix.

One cannot rule out the possibility of Rhea Ripley and The Glamazon crossing paths again down the line, as the crowd seems to want to see the duo face each other in a one-on-one encounter.

Edge vs. Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell at WWE WrestleMania 39 Night Two could feature many shenanigans

The Judgment Day storyline involving Edge will likely conclude inside The Devil's Playground. The Hall of Famer expressed his desire to move on from the feud to the next phase of his comeback three years ago.

The Rated-R Superstar's longtime friend and WWE legend Gangrel is reportedly set to return and have a spot with Damian Priest during the bout.

While The Eradicator scored a massive victory over Charlotte Flair, Dominik Mysterio lost a singles match to his father, Rey Mysterio, elsewhere on the card despite interference by his clan minus Ripley.

Will Rhea Ripley get involved in the Hell in a Cell match tonight? This could open the door for Beth Phoenix to join the foray.

Both women have been heavily involved in this year-long feud. Despite the possibility of getting too convoluted, making their presence felt in what looks to be the climactic showdown of the story seems the right way to go.

Should Rhea Ripley and Beth Phoenix get involved in the Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39 Night Two? Sound off in the comments section below.

