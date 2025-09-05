Rhea Ripley’s scary Paris encounter raises major questions, wrestling veteran urges WWE fans to respect boundaries (Exclusive)

WWE star Rhea Ripley was swarmed by fans this past week in Paris. Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on the incident.

Ad

Rhea was making her way to an Uber in Paris when some fans saw her. They gathered around the star in a bid to get some selfies. The situation became uncomfortable for Mami as a crowd started gathering and almost pushed her against the Uber driver's door. The star later posted on social media, urging fans to behave themselves and treat wrestlers with respect outside the arena. She emphasized that WWE stars are humans too, and need their space.

Ad

Trending

During this week's episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Bill Apter noted that fans need to respect the stars' personal space. He echoed Ripley's feelings, claiming that WWE stars also needed privacy. The veteran journalist pointed out that Rhea Ripley looked visibly uncomfortable as the crowd swarmed her for photos and nearly blocked her from entering the cab.

"If a wrestler or any celebrity says, 'Please back off. Give me my space,' respect that. But I saw the video too. They looked like 15-20 teenagers or young people there, just with their cellphones going like this, just following her. And you could tell that she was annoyed, and they kept going in front of her. That's the worst thing about what you can do with cellphones."

Ad

Ad

Former WWE manager Teddy Long also spoke out about the incident, advising Rhea to get her own security personnel.

Rhea Ripley is one of the most popular stars in WWE, strongly poised at the top of the roster. The fan following has swelled considerably after she became a two-time Women's World Champion and a prominent face of the company.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More