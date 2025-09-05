Rhea Ripley’s scary Paris encounter raises major questions, wrestling veteran urges WWE fans to respect boundaries (Exclusive)

WWE star Rhea Ripley was swarmed by fans this past week in Paris. Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on the incident.
Rhea was making her way to an Uber in Paris when some fans saw her. They gathered around the star in a bid to get some selfies. The situation became uncomfortable for Mami as a crowd started gathering and almost pushed her against the Uber driver's door. The star later posted on social media, urging fans to behave themselves and treat wrestlers with respect outside the arena. She emphasized that WWE stars are humans too, and need their space.
During this week's episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Bill Apter noted that fans need to respect the stars' personal space. He echoed Ripley's feelings, claiming that WWE stars also needed privacy. The veteran journalist pointed out that Rhea Ripley looked visibly uncomfortable as the crowd swarmed her for photos and nearly blocked her from entering the cab.
"If a wrestler or any celebrity says, 'Please back off. Give me my space,' respect that. But I saw the video too. They looked like 15-20 teenagers or young people there, just with their cellphones going like this, just following her. And you could tell that she was annoyed, and they kept going in front of her. That's the worst thing about what you can do with cellphones."
Former WWE manager Teddy Long also spoke out about the incident, advising Rhea to get her own security personnel.
Rhea Ripley is one of the most popular stars in WWE, strongly poised at the top of the roster. The fan following has swelled considerably after she became a two-time Women's World Champion and a prominent face of the company.
