  Rhea Ripley's team from WWE RAW gets a new name from Mami!

Rhea Ripley's team from WWE RAW gets a new name from Mami!

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 29, 2025 17:19 GMT
Rhea Ripley (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Rhea Ripley (Image credits: wwe.com)

Rhea Ripley has given a new name to her team from this week's WWE RAW. The Eradicator teamed up with Stephanie Vaquer, Nikki Bella, and IYO SKY.

The four superstars defeated the team of Chelsea Green, Naomi, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre. Ripley took Niven out with the Riptide, allowing Vaquer to pick up the win for their side.

On Instagram, Ripley called her team the "dream team", sending a bold message after a huge win on RAW. Mami also shared multiple pictures from the show.

"The mf’n dream team," Ripley wrote.

You can check out Ripley's post on Instagram below.

Ripley and SKY will cross paths at the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event. The two headlined Evolution 2025, which ended with Naomi capturing the WWE Women's World Championship after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract.

This set up a Triple Threat Match for SummerSlam, where Naomi will defend her title against Ripley and SKY. Meanwhile, Ripley's teammate from RAW, Stephanie Vaquer, will challenge the Women's World Champion at Clash in Paris after winning the Evolution Battle Royal.

Triple H spoke about the star power of Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has already established herself as a top star in World Wrestling Entertainment. WWE CCO Triple H spoke about Mami's star power.

On the first episode of WWE: Unreal on Netflix, The Game said Ripley could be the biggest star in the business.

"When that music hits, it’s a moment in the crowd, and it’s undeniable. She has it. She can be the biggest star in this business for a long time to come."
Ripley is a multi-time champion in WWE. She is a two-time WWE Women's World Champion and has also held the RAW Women's Championship. Mami even won the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Nikki A.S.H. She is also a former NXT Women's and UK Women's Champion.

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

Edited by Pratik Singh
