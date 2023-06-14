Rhea Ripley's title reign is 'weak' and 7-time champion is 'carrying the women's division', the WWE Universe declares

The WWE Universe believes Becky Lynch is carrying the RAW Women's division, and several have questioned Rhea Ripley's booking on the red brand.
The Nightmare won the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania. However, she was presented with a new belt on RAW this week and named the Women's World Champion.
Ripley has been booked as one of the strongest competitors on the main roster and is often seen squaring off against men in intergender altercations. However, fans believe that her championship reign has not helped the women's division on RAW.
On the other hand, some members of the WWE Universe credited Becky Lynch for 'carrying the RAW Women's division' despite not being a champion. A fan shared a tweet stating the same and labeled The Man "the life of the division right now."
The tweet read:
"WWE are relying on Becky Lynch to carry the RAW Women’s Division while the actual champion, Rhea, has contributed little to nothing to the division itself since WrestleMania. Take Becky out, and that division would be dead in the water. She’s the life of the division right now."
The post received mixed reactions on Twitter, but everyone agreed that Rhea Ripley should be booked as strongly as Becky Lynch. Fans felt the creative team was not investing enough in Ripley's title reign, weakening her run and compromising the women's division.
Here's how fans responded to the tweet comparing Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley's contribution to the RAW Women's division:
Many rightly noted that Rhea Ripley is being pushed beyond the women's division, mirroring the legendary Chyna's booking. However, they feel the creative team should not sacrifice the entire women's division for that objective.
Becky Lynch sets her sights on MITB win in WWE
Becky Lynch defeated Chelsea Green on RAW this week to book her spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match. Earlier in the show, The Man cut a promo saying the MITB briefcase is the only prize in WWE that has eluded her so far.
Fans are looking forward to her in-ring encounter with Zoey Stark. The latter revealed herself as Trish Startus' ally and helped the WWE Hall of Famer win her match against Becky at Night of Champions.
Stark took it upon himself to extend the feud with Becky Lynch on RAW in Trish's absence. However, her recent promo segment with The Man received criticism from fans online. But several were impressed with Becky Lynch and hailed her as the 'female John Cena' after she casually destroyed Stark in their battle of words on RAW this week.
Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family