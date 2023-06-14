Rhea Ripley's title reign is 'weak' and 7-time champion is 'carrying the women's division', the WWE Universe declares

The WWE Universe believes Becky Lynch is carrying the RAW Women's division, and several have questioned Rhea Ripley's booking on the red brand.

The Nightmare won the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania. However, she was presented with a new belt on RAW this week and named the Women's World Champion.

Ripley has been booked as one of the strongest competitors on the main roster and is often seen squaring off against men in intergender altercations. However, fans believe that her championship reign has not helped the women's division on RAW.

On the other hand, some members of the WWE Universe credited Becky Lynch for 'carrying the RAW Women's division' despite not being a champion. A fan shared a tweet stating the same and labeled The Man "the life of the division right now."

The tweet read:

"WWE are relying on Becky Lynch to carry the RAW Women’s Division while the actual champion, Rhea, has contributed little to nothing to the division itself since WrestleMania. Take Becky out, and that division would be dead in the water. She’s the life of the division right now."

Andrew @bigtimeEST WWE are relying on Becky Lynch to carry the RAW Women’s Division while the actual champion, Rhea, has contributed little to nothing to the division itself since WrestleMania.



Take Becky out, and that division would be dead in the water. She’s the life of the division right now. WWE are relying on Becky Lynch to carry the RAW Women’s Division while the actual champion, Rhea, has contributed little to nothing to the division itself since WrestleMania. Take Becky out, and that division would be dead in the water. She’s the life of the division right now. https://t.co/GASDYZ6fqk

The post received mixed reactions on Twitter, but everyone agreed that Rhea Ripley should be booked as strongly as Becky Lynch. Fans felt the creative team was not investing enough in Ripley's title reign, weakening her run and compromising the women's division.

Here's how fans responded to the tweet comparing Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley's contribution to the RAW Women's division:

Andrew @bigtimeEST Put the title on Trish if you want a compelling heel women’s champion who can elevate the division 🤷🏽‍♂️ Put the title on Trish if you want a compelling heel women’s champion who can elevate the division 🤷🏽‍♂️

MK  @Razhazevil5 @bigtimeEST Honestly at this point i'd take Becky winning the mitb cashing in on Rhea and Becky vs Trish at SS being for the title. Rhea is doing nothing with the title she can continue being a valet without it lol. @bigtimeEST Honestly at this point i'd take Becky winning the mitb cashing in on Rhea and Becky vs Trish at SS being for the title. Rhea is doing nothing with the title she can continue being a valet without it lol.

Pete Frost 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿✍️🏻 @PeteFrostArt @bigtimeEST Ripleys title reign is one of the weakest ive ever seen, it devalues her credibilty each day too @bigtimeEST Ripleys title reign is one of the weakest ive ever seen, it devalues her credibilty each day too

Dom | Lonnie Walker and LA Knight Stan | TANK SZN @Spurs_Hoops211 @bigtimeEST I’d blame the booking more than anything. But now that the title situation has been cleaned up, we’re waiting to make sure Ripley is okay to go in the ring considering there have been concerns with her health recently. It’ll pick up soon. @bigtimeEST I’d blame the booking more than anything. But now that the title situation has been cleaned up, we’re waiting to make sure Ripley is okay to go in the ring considering there have been concerns with her health recently. It’ll pick up soon.

Ross Wayman @realrosswayman @bigtimeEST Rhea taking a back seat to Dom for a bit would be fine if she wasn’t the champion. I’m assuming she won’t be defending the title at Money in the Bank either @bigtimeEST Rhea taking a back seat to Dom for a bit would be fine if she wasn’t the champion. I’m assuming she won’t be defending the title at Money in the Bank either

Bamshak Fwangyil @BamshakF @bigtimeEST Big time respect to becks for knowing how to feel relevant without her belt @bigtimeEST Big time respect to becks for knowing how to feel relevant without her belt

Many rightly noted that Rhea Ripley is being pushed beyond the women's division, mirroring the legendary Chyna's booking. However, they feel the creative team should not sacrifice the entire women's division for that objective.

Becky Lynch sets her sights on MITB win in WWE

Becky Lynch defeated Chelsea Green on RAW this week to book her spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match. Earlier in the show, The Man cut a promo saying the MITB briefcase is the only prize in WWE that has eluded her so far.

Fans are looking forward to her in-ring encounter with Zoey Stark. The latter revealed herself as Trish Startus' ally and helped the WWE Hall of Famer win her match against Becky at Night of Champions.

Stark took it upon himself to extend the feud with Becky Lynch on RAW in Trish's absence. However, her recent promo segment with The Man received criticism from fans online. But several were impressed with Becky Lynch and hailed her as the 'female John Cena' after she casually destroyed Stark in their battle of words on RAW this week.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes