Becky Lynch is becoming the 'female John Cena' on the mic, says the WWE Universe

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is one of the most popular wrestlers in the business. Fans believe she is close to mirroring John Cena's genius on the mic.

The Man is currently involved in a feud with Trish Stratus and found a new nemesis when the Hall of Famer recruited Zoey Stark as an ally. The latter has left no stone unturned in proving Becky Lynch in Stratus' absence, and Monday Night RAW this week was no different.

Lynch was in the ring to cut a promo on her MITB aspirations, labeling it the only piece of the prize she hasn't held in WWE. However, Stark intervened and labeled The Man unworthy of the credit she had received. Becky Lynch hit back at the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and destroyed her verbally.

While The Man acknowledged Stark's in-ring prowess, she humiliated the latter for her lack of personality. A video of Lynch's two-line promo went viral on Twitter, and the WWE Universe can't get over her quote.

"I know that you have finesse and agility and power. You are built like a pitbull but I also know the one thing that you lack is a personality," said Becky Lynch as Stark was left screaming.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle Becky didn't have to do Zoey like that on her first time on her own on the mic lmaoooo #WWERaw Becky didn't have to do Zoey like that on her first time on her own on the mic lmaoooo #WWERaw https://t.co/CtSL1owlRo

WWE fans hailed Becky for cutting savage promos to gain a psychological advantage over her opponent. Many agreed with The Man's opinion of Zoey Stark, and several compared Becky Lynch to John Cena regarding their mic work.

Here's what WWE fans had to say about Becky Lynch casually destroying her opponent on RAW this week.

Stargirl @lovelygoddessss @CrispyWrestle Damn....you gotta be ready on the mic for Becky, she's becoming the female John Cena @CrispyWrestle Damn....you gotta be ready on the mic for Becky, she's becoming the female John Cena 💯

Snake (. | .) @TXSnakeMGS2 @CrispyWrestle Becky Cena : you’re welcome kid. People know who you are now. I’ve put you on the map, so that I can drop the bomb on YOU. Now hit my music!” @CrispyWrestle Becky Cena : you’re welcome kid. People know who you are now. I’ve put you on the map, so that I can drop the bomb on YOU. Now hit my music!”

Zoey Stark hoped for an intense segment, but her promo received a negative response from fans online. Many believe she would have to up her game on the mic for a feud with Lynch on the main roster.

Zoey Stark wants to face Becky Lynch in a singles match after WWE Money in the Bank

Zoey Stark recently discussed a potential match against Becky Lynch in the future during an interview with Women's Wrestling Talk. She hailed The Man as 'amazing' and said working with her on RAW is incredible.

The star thinks the two could square off in a singles match after WWE Money in the Bank.

“Yeah, I would definitely have that one-on-one match with Becky Lynch. I’m definitely thinking probably after Money in the Bank is when it would probably make more sense, but for sure. Being able to be in a program with her is incredible. Like, she is amazing," said Stark. (H/T Fightful)

Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark will compete in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match after winning their MITB qualifiers against Chelsea Green and Natalya, respectively.

What are your thoughts on Lynch's mic work? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes