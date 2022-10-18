WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley says 24-year wrestling veteran is a "LOSER"

Rhea Ripley recently fired shots at AJ Styles after her Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio defeated him on WWE RAW this week.

Judgment Day confronted The O.C. (Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Styles) after the night's opening match, where Anderson and Gallows defeated Alpha Academy. While Finn Balor challenged the trio to a six-man bout at Crown Jewel, Styles was eager to wrestle today, challenging Dominik Mysterio.

However, to fans' shock, Styles failed to come on top, with Dominik securing arguably the biggest win of his career, albeit via nefarious means. Following the show, Rhea Ripley, who cost Styles the match by grabbing his boots that allowed Dom to capitalize, sent a message trolling the veteran.

The former RAW Women's Champion took to Twitter to share a clip of the match's closing moments and called AJ Styles a "LOSER."

"HAHAHAHHA! LOSER!" tweeted Rhea Ripley.

While The Phenomenal One fell short today, he will be hoping to exact revenge when The O.C. goes to war with Judgment Day at Crown Jewel 2022.

Rhea Ripley will return to WWE NXT this week

With the injury scare behind her, Ripley returned to in-ring action with a pair of mixed tag team matches last week. She's now set to wrestle her first match on TV in more than four months at this week's episode of WWE NXT.

Cora Jade approached the 26-year-old on the latest edition of RAW to join hands with her for a bout against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Ripley quickly accepted Jade's offer.

Considering how talented all performers are, it's safe to say the match could steal the show this Tuesday night. Moreover, fans can also expect The Eradicator to soon make her much-anticipated in-ring return on WWE RAW as well.

