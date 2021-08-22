"I'm Triple H and you're Ric Flair, we're kind of like Evolution" - Top WWE star to Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair has revealed that Rhea Ripley told her that they are like Ric Flair and Triple H, and likened themselves to the Evolution faction.

During Charlotte Flair's recent appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, The Queen opened up about her relationship with Ripley. She is proud of what Ripley has achieved and praised the former RAW Women's Champion.

Flair then narrated an anecdote about how Ripley compared themselves to Ric Flair and Triple H and the Evolution faction:

"You either sink or swim, and that's what she did. I thought this was cute...I hope she's not mad that I'm sharing this. She was like, 'It's kind of like I'm Triple H and you're Ric Flair. We're kind of like Evolution.' Okay, but we're not tag team partners. I'm kicking your butt. I don't play well with others. No tag teams [laughs]. I'm really proud of Rhea," said Charlotte Flair. (H/T Fightful)

Flair praised Ripley for rising to the occasion whenever she was called upon, be it their match at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, or Ripley's WrestleMania 37 match with Asuka.

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley's rivalry in WWE

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley have been in a rivalry for almost two years, with their first encounter coming before Survivor Series 2019.

Flair won the women's Royal Rumble match in 2020 and went on to face Ripley for her NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36. The Queen defeated Ripley to win the NXT Women's title for the second time in her career, but eventually lost it to Io Shirai at TakeOver: In Your House.

Ripley and Charlotte Flair's rivalry was reignited earlier this year after WrestleMania 37. Flair won the RAW Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell after she defeated Ripley, but quickly lost it to Nikki A.S.H., who cashed in her contract.

