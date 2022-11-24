Rhea Ripley says she's excited to work with recently returned  WWE star

Rhea Ripley recently shared that she's excited to work with Mia Yim in WWE following the latter's return to the company.

The HBIC was released last year due to budget cuts, and a few weeks ago on RAW, she was revealed as the new female member of The O.C. The group is involved in a feud with The Judgment Day, with Yim evening the odds as she's the only one capable of trading fists with The Eradicator.

In a recent interview with The New York Post, Rhea Ripley stated that she wants to have a match against Mia Yim and show the world that she can still put on a good bout.

"It does get me excited, even going back in time when we had the whole feud with Edge, stepping in the ring with someone like Beth Phoenix (at Extreme Rules). That was my dream. That is a competitor that I want to face, that I want to have that moment with. Now with Mia as well. She’s someone I want to have that match with and show everyone I can still wrestle and I’m bloody good at it," said Ripley.

Rhea Ripley on the importance of women and men having big nights to make the WarGames concept stick

This year's Survivor Series will feature the first men's and women's WarGames matches on the main roster. Each bout will consist of ten competitors.

When asked about how important is it for women and men to have big nights to help make the WarGames concept stick for years to come, Rhea Ripley stated:

"It’s moments like these that could make or break people. We could be coming into this WarGames match and someone that we didn’t expect could come out of it and into the prime of their career. That’s sort of what happened to me in NXT. I went into that match and the momentum for me was slowly growing. Then after that and straight into Survivor Series and my career really took off. It’s cool to know this kind of thing can happen."

Rhea Ripley will be on the heel team at Survivor Series, while Mia Yim will be on the babyface team. The Eradicator has the advantage because she has previously competed in two WarGames matches on NXT.

Would you like to see a match between Rhea Ripley and Mia Yim on the main roster? Sound off in the comment section below!

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes