Rhea Ripley says she "hates" WWE Superstar after brutal mocking on NXT

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley sent a message to Cody Rhodes after the latest episode of NXT.

The opening segment of the night saw The American Nightmare make major announcements regarding the show's future. He also stated that he was the special guest General Manager for the night when he was joined by the NXT Champion, Ilja Dragunov.

The Mad Dragon praised Rhodes for his passion for the business and revealed that he wanted to emulate it. The heartwarming moment was, however, cut short when The Judgment Day's duo of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio made their way out to confront them.

At a particular moment during the segment, Ripley was seen filling Dirty Dom's ears. Rhodes saw the funny side to this and mocked the Women's World Champion as he imitated her. Ripley has now sent a strong message to The American Nightmare after the show.

"I hate you @americannightmarecody," Rhea shared.

Check out a screengrab of Rhea Ripley's Instagram story below:

Screengrab of Rhea Ripley's Instagram story.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion also announced that Dirty Dom would be facing Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship later that night.

What did you make of Rhea Ripley's latest remarks regarding Cody Rhodes? Let us know in the comments section below.