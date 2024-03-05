Rhea Ripley says her union with 29-year-old WWE star is dead

Rhea Ripley has joined forces with numerous top stars during her WWE career. The Eradicator recently commented on her partnership with Liv Morgan, reminding everyone that their union is dead.

Before becoming fierce rivals, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley were tag team partners. The duo competed alongside each other on several occasions. However, The Eradicator ultimately betrayed Morgan after they failed to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. She then joined The Judgment Day, which was spearheaded by Edge at that time.

Liv Morgan recently returned from injury after she was taken out by The Eradicator a few months back. The 29-year-old has been seeking revenge against Ripley but has not been able to get her hands on the Women's World Champion so far.

With the two stars at odds again, WWE posted a playlist showcasing the history between them. Ripley was quick to respond to it, reminding everyone that Liv 4 Brutality (tag team of Ripley and Morgan) was "dead."

WWE legend wants to face Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has become one of the most popular WWE Superstars in recent times. The Women's World Champion has backed it up with dominant performances inside the squared circle.

While Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, and Nia Jax are squaring off to get a chance against Mami, Trish Stratus also recently expressed her desire to stand across the ring from the Judgment Day star:

There’s a lot of talent that I look at too that I’m like, I would love to get in the ring with, let’s say, Rhea Ripley, for example (…) So people, when they meet me, they’re like, ‘Oh my God, you’re so small.’ This is part of my thing, right? I’m just little Trish Stratus, but you know, when we saw that match with Raquel [Rodriguez], that’s what I love. I love playing up to that, right? I love playing against the big wrestler and that’s kind of fun for me. So that’s something me and Jazz had, me and Victoria had, and so I think me and Rhea Ripley could be a very interesting story." (H/T - Post Wrestling)

Ripley is set to defend her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL. However, with Liv Morgan and Nia Jax also involved in the scenario, there is a possibility that it could end up being a Fatal Four-Way match.

