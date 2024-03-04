WWE Attitude Era legend wants to face Rhea Ripley before retiring

A female WWE Attitude Era legend has expressed her desire to face Rhea Ripley before officially hanging up her boots.

That name is Trish Stratus, who has been absent from the TV programming lately. The Canadian star was last seen at Payback Premium Live Event last year, where she lost to Becky Lynch in a steel cage match.

Shortly after, Zoey Stark ended her alliance with Trish Stratus, thus setting up a future student vs. mentor match. As of this writing, there's no word on whether WWE has plans to pull the trigger on this feud anytime soon.

In an interview with Gorilla Position, the 48-year-old WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the possibility of having a retirement match at Money in the Bank later this year, which happens to be in her home country of Canada:

"I mean it is coming up, Toronto is coming up. I mean, hey, could I become an eight-time champion? It’s another thing to put on — I don’t know. Maybe. Do I have an unfinished story with Zoey (Stark)? I sure do. So there’s a lot of things. "

Trish Stratus added that she would love to face Rhea Ripley before calling it quits:

"There’s a lot of talent that I look at too that I’m like, I would love to get in the ring with, let’s say, Rhea Ripley for example…So people, when they meet me, they’re like, ‘Oh my God, you’re so small.’ This is part of my thing, right? I’m just little Trish Stratus but you know, when we saw that match with Raquel (Rodriguez), that’s what I love. I love playing up to that, right? I love playing against the big wrestler and that’s kind of fun for me. So that’s something me and Jazz had, me and Victoria had and so I think me and Rhea Ripley could be a very interesting story," (H/T - PostWrestling)

Rhea Ripley is set for a blockbuster match at WrestleMania XL

Only time will tell whether a dream match between Rhea Ripley and Trish Stratus comes to fruition.

But as of now, The Eradicator will face her biggest challenge yet when she puts her Women's World Championship on the line against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40.

The Man won the six-woman Elimination Chamber match to become the #1 contender. Ripley has a score to settle with Lynch as she has never defeated Big Time Becks in a singles competition.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in a battle between The Man vs. Mami come WrestleMania.

Would you like to see Becky Lynch capture the WWE Women's World Champion in Philadelphia? Let us know in the comments section.

