WWE legend teases massive feud with Rhea Ripley

Current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley may have a WWE legend eyeing her title.

The legend in question is WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who has been a seven-time Women's Champion in her prime years. As of now, the 47-year-old legend is set to collide with Becky Lynch for the third time in a Steel Cage Match at Payback 2023.

On the other hand, The Judgment Day member will defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez following their heated rivalry.

However, in a recent interview, Stratus claimed she was ready to put her rivalry to bed with The Man after the premium live event on September 2.

Given that the Hall of Famer was ready to move past her feud with Lynch, a fan on Instagram suggested that Trish Stratus should end Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship run.

The WWE legend took to her Instagram stories to conduct an audience poll asking fans if they wanted a "Mami vs. Mother?" match. As per Stratus' social media story, over 88% of fans responded "Yes" to following title bout stipulation.

Hall of Fame journalist believes Raquel Rodriguez could dethrone Rhea Ripley at WWE Payback

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently shared The Nightmare's upcoming opponent has the "fire" to dethrone the Women's World Champion.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Apter discussed that apart from Rodriguez, no star has ever "womanhandled" Ripley on Monday Night RAW.

"She's got a good chance of it because I'm going to go into kayfabe; she's got the fire to beat Rhea Ripley. I have never seen Ripley being womanhandled like that before. There's a possibility of that," Apter said.

Only time will tell if The Judgment Day member will retain her title against Raquel Rodriguez at the Payback Premium Live Event. It will also be exciting to see Stratus and The Nightmare start a feud after the upcoming PLE.

Do you want to see Trish Stratus vs. Rhea Ripley in WWE?