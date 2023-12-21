48-year-old WWE legend teases potential return in 2024

Former Women's Champion Trish Stratus recently reflected on her WWE run this year.

The Canadian legend came out of retirement at WrestleMania 39 for her first match since passing the proverbial torch to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam in 2019. Stratus didn't waste any time and turned heel to ignite a lengthy program with Becky Lynch over the summer.

The feud culminated at the 2023 Payback Premium Live Event, where The Man eventually conquered the WWE Hall of Famer inside the steel cage. In a post-match angle, a disgruntled Trish Stratus slapped her protege, Zoey Stark, ending their alliance. Since then, the 48-year-old hasn't been seen on TV programming.

In an interview with GAW TV, Stratus opened up about her run in WWE this year:

"Honestly, 2023 was probably the most insane year I’ve had on all fronts. I did not expect (…) I returned to wrestling; obviously, a little mini-program turned into six months. So much fun. I have a lot of things that are percolating, and we’ll let you know when we can let you know. I’m excited. We’re on a roll here. Good things are happening, new opportunities and stuff that I didn’t even think I could tap into that I am. It’s been fun. I can’t wait," she said.

The seven-time Women's Champion expressed gratitude to her fans for their support and teased setting foot inside the ring again next year:

"Honestly, at the end of the day, the support from my Stratospherians, we are so thankful for everyone. They are what drive us; they’re what make us, and your interests are what make the interests, and therefore, we are a thing. Thank you to all my Stratospherians for coming out, [and] for supporting. It was so fun when I went back to wrestling, tapping into ‘if you know, you know’ moments and having that ‘Oh, I loved when she did that back in the day.’ That was fun. I look forward to doing that again next year. I’m so excited,” Stratus added. (H/T: Fightful)

Zoey Stark addresses a possible match against Trish Stratus in WWE

On the latest episode of the Busted Open podcast, Zoey Stark asserted that she wanted to finish her story with Trish Stratus next year:

"I really wanna finish my story with Trish Stratus [in 2024]. I really wanna do something with her. So that would be a lot of fun to figure out where it goes (…) That’s exactly what I wanna see, so hopefully we can get that to happen."

Zoey Stark is currently gearing up for her match at the upcoming Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW. She will join forces with Shayna Baszler to face the team of Natalya and Tegan Nox in a tag team bout.

