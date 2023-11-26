4 directions for Zoey Stark following WWE Survivor Series WarGames - Hall of Famer to return for major feud?

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023 is now in the books, and it was a show to be remembered. Three legendary figures returned to television, with R-Truth, Randy Orton, and CM Punk all making their long-awaited comebacks.

The Women's division was given quite the spotlight as well. The Women's WarGames Match was excellent. Meanwhile, there was also a championship bout. Rhea Ripley defended her coveted Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark.

Zoey earned the title opportunity by winning an over-the-top-rope Battle Royal on an episode of Monday Night RAW. While Stark attempted to make the most of her chance at greatness, she fell short, ultimately losing via pinfall after being hit by a Riptide.

Stark's future in World Wrestling Entertainment is now up in the air. What might the uber-athletic superstar do following her tough loss at Survivor Series WarGames 2023? This article will dive into a handful of possible directions for the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

Below are four directions for Zoey Stark following the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

#4. She could have a rematch with Rhea Ripley

As noted, Zoey Stark battled Rhea Ripley at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023. The two performers had a quality bout, but in the end, Zoey was unable to put Rhea down. As a result, she lost the match and failed to capture the Women's World Championship.

One loss likely won't deter Zoey from chasing championship gold moving forward. If anything, she may be more motivated to challenge Mami again, perhaps on WWE RAW or at an upcoming premium live event.

If Stark is to challenge Rhea again, things could heat up. The pair's feud could become more intense, which may ultimately lead to a stipulation match of some kind. Could Zoey win her first-ever main roster title at Ripley's expense? For now, that remains unclear.

#3. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark could challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Zoey Stark began her WWE main roster run as close friends with Trish Stratus. Despite their association, in many ways, Zoey was treated more like a lackey than an equal. That is too bad, as the combination could have been a successful tag team.

Zoey has now forged a new friendship on WWE's main roster. A bond between Zoey and Shayna Baszler formed out of respect courtesy of both being such physically imposing and impressive athletes. While neither would likely admit to it, they are clearly bonding.

Since the pair have obvious chemistry, they could potentially unite to challenge the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Piper Niven and Chelsea Green have a lot of competition right now, but they may be unable to stop the hard-hitting duo of Baszler and Stark.

#2. She could return to NXT and challenge Lyra Valkyria

Lyra Valkyria

Lyra Valkyria is one of the top female stars in WWE. She is currently part of the NXT brand, but she first began her tenure in the company as part of the NXT UK brand, where Lyra was a top contender for the NXT UK Women's Championship.

However, capturing gold has not eluded the Irish star. Lyra Valkyria is the reigning NXT Women's Champion. She won the title by defeating and dethroning her idol, Becky Lynch, at Halloween Havoc 2023.

Zoey spent time on the white & gold brand, even winning the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. However, one belt that always eluded her was the NXT Women's Championship. Stark could return to NXT and attempt to dethrone the talented Valkyria in the near future.

#1. Zoey could feud with Trish Stratus

Zoey Stark (left) and Trish Stratus (right)

Prior to her feud with Rhea Ripley, it could be argued that Zoey Stark's claim to fame on WWE's main roster came with her association with Trish Stratus. For months, Zoey acted as Trish's lackey who helped the Hall of Famer avoid the demons chasing her. The most notable star Zoey fought for Trish was Becky Lynch.

Earlier this year, Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch battled in a Steel Cage Match. After Trish lost, she disrespected Zoey. An angry Stark hit her finisher on the WWE Hall of Famer, and the latter has not returned since. However, that could change now.

With Zoey's loss to Rhea Ripley, Trish could return, and the pair could now properly feud. Trish could manage somebody such as Xia Li to do bidding for her, or the two former friends could battle themselves, perhaps even at the 2024 Royal Rumble, which is rapidly approaching.

What do you think will be the best for Zoey Stark in WWE moving forward? Sound off in the comments section below!

