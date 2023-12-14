Zoey Stark sends bold message after RAW absence

Zoey Stark has sent a bold message following her recent absence from WWE RAW.

Stark had the biggest month of her career in November. She competed twice for the Women's World Championship but was unable to capture the title. The former NXT star was a part of the Fatal Five-Way match for the title at Crown Jewel and then battled Rhea Ripley in a singles match three weeks later at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was in action this past Monday night against Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri. Ripley picked up the victory with ease and then was confronted by Ivy Nile after the match.

Zoey Stark did not appear on WWE RAW this week and took to social media today to share an interesting message. Stark sent a message to her haters, as seen in her post below.

"Let the haters hate 😘," she posted.

Vince Russo predicts Zoey Stark's downfall in WWE

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently predicted that Zoey Stark would fall back to the middle of the card following her loss to Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo stated that Stark was only getting a title shot because Ripley needed an opponent at the premium live event on November 25.

The veteran added that Stark would return to the middle of the card after losing the match.

"I don't think she's in a prominent spot at all bro. I think they just need opponents for Rhea Ripley. Next month it will be Shayna Baszler...Yeah, but right after this, you know, she's gonna go right down to the middle of the pack bro," Vince Russo said. [From 16:44 to 17:01]

Stark debuted on the main roster at Night of Champions earlier this year as Trish Stratus' protege. She left the Hall of Famer behind after Stratus lost to Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match at WWE Payback 2023. Only time will tell when Zoey Stark gets another title shot on RAW.

