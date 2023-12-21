"I really wanna do something with her" - Current WWE Superstar wants to "finish" the story with Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus was betrayed by Zoey Stark in her last WWE appearance, which occurred at the Payback Premium Live Event.

Stark has now expressed her interest in 'finishing' the story with Stratus, whose latest WWE run came to an end after losing to Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage Match.

Speaking on the Busted Open Holiday Party stream, the 29-year-old star stated that in 2024 she wants to continue her feud and storyline with her now-former mentor.

"I really wanna finish my story with Trish Stratus (in 2024). I really wanna do something with her. So that would be a lot of fun to figure out where it goes… That’s exactly what I wanna see so hopefully we can get that to happen." said Stark [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Vince Russo was critical of WWE stars Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler

Vince Russo previously criticized Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler, who are currently part of a tag team on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that Stark and Baszler are not over with the WWE Universe. He further made a bold statement by adding that the duo won't ever get over with the fans. Russo said:

"Where are the other two? Nowhere to be found now. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. Bro, you can’t book like this. That’s why I am saying Chris [Featherstone], like when I’m talking about having your A roster on both shows. You don’t need these people. They are not over. They are never gonna get over. Nobody cares. Go with your big hitters, man."

At this year's Survivor Series Premium Live Event, Stark unsuccessfully challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

