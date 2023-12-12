"They are never gonna get over" - WWE does not need two prominent RAW stars, according to wrestling veteran Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes the company does not benefit from using specific names from the current roster. He highlighted that Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler do not add much value to the product.

Stark and Baszler have not been involved in any notable storylines lately. While the former recently challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship, it was just a one-off match that lasted approximately 10 minutes.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that WWE should be booking their A roster on both RAW and SmackDown as stars like Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler were not over with the audience. He added that the duo had no chance of gaining prominence in the near future.

"Where are the other two? Nowhere to be found now. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. Bro, you can’t book like this. That’s why I am saying Chris [Featherstone], like when I’m talking about having your A roster on both shows. You don’t need these people. They are not over. They are never gonna get over. Nobody cares. Go with your big hitters, man." [From 14:34 onwards]

Check out the complete episode of Legion of RAW below:

Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler also teamed up for a while. It is possible that the two could reunite again to pursue the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, as the division certainly lacks credible tandems.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's opinion of Baszler and Stark? Sound off in the comments section below.

